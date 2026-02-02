Failure to reach deal with US to have consequences for Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The absence of an agreement with the United States will have consequences for Iran, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, noting that he cannot guarantee Washington and Tehran will reach a deal.

"I'd like to see a deal negotiated. I don't know that that's going to happen," the US leader said.

"Right now, we're talking to them, we're talking to Iran, and if we could work something out, that'd be great. And if we can't, probably bad things will happen," Trump added.