Trumps says against relocating UN headquarters from New York

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is against relocating the United Nations headquarter from New York.

"I don’t think it’s appropriate. The U.N. is not leaving New York, and it’s not leaving the United States, because the U.N. has tremendous potential," Trump told Politico, commenting on The New York Times’ report saying that senior UN officials warned that the world organization could be forced to scale back operations, or even close its New York headquarters, due to financial problems.

"When I’m no longer around to settle wars, the U.N. can," he said. "It has tremendous potential. Tremendous."

He also said that he was sure he could "solve the problem" on non-payment of UN contributions by some countries "very easily."

"If they came to Trump and told him, I’d get everybody to pay up, just like I got NATO to pay up," he said. "All I have to do is call these countries… they would send checks within minutes."

According to Politico, Trump did not say whether the United States is going to repay its its debts to the United Nations.

Trump has repeatedly voiced harsh criticism of the United Nations, accusing it ineffective use of funds and not doing enough to end conflicts.