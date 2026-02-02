US creating strategic reserve of critical minerals — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The United States is beginning to create a strategic reserve of critical minerals, US President Donald Trump stated.

"Today we are announcing the creation of the US strategic critical minerals reserve <...> for civilian use in times of emergency," he said.

US President Donald Trump stated that at this stage, $12 billion from the funds of the US Export-Import Bank and the private sector will be allocated to create the reserve of the most important minerals.

"This historic initiative will combine $10 bln in export-import bank financing with $2 bln in private sector financing," said the American leader, speaking at the White House. "We even expect the American taxpayer to make a profit from the interest on the loan used to start the project Vault."