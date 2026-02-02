India to buy US and not Russian oil, Trump says

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in the telephone conversation with him to halt Russian oil purchases and shift to buying this fuel in the United States and potentially Venezuela.

"We spoke about many things, including trade, and ending the war with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," the US leader said.

This will help to end the conflict in Ukraine, Trump added.