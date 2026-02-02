Laura Fernandez wins presidential election in Costa Rica after 94% of ballots counted

MEXICO CITY, February 2. /TASS/. Candidate of the ruling Sovereign Popular Democracy Party Laura Fernandez has won the first round of the presidential election in Costa Rica after 93.79% of the ballots have been counted, according to the website of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of the Republic.

Fernandez won 48.33% of the vote.

Her closest rival, Alvaro Ramos, running on the National Liberation Party ticket, received 33.42% of the vote.

According to Costa Rican law, to win in the first round a candidate must gain more than 40% of the vote. If this threshold is not reached, a second round is scheduled.

Fernandez, who will take the reigns of the country from current President Rodrigo Chavez Robles, emphasized that she will continue the current economic course while promising to keep her campaign pledge to combat organized crime and attract foreign investment.