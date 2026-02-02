Moscow, Washington maintain dialogue at various levels — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow currently maintains almost continuous dialogue with Washington at various levels and in various formats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions dedicated to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

The ministry emphasized that it’s quite hard to talk about the future of Russia-US relations at this point. "It’s a fluid and continuous process, which, as recent developments show, does not stop for a day but keeps moving on, involving numerous multi-dimensional aspects, owing to the current global turbulence," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"We proceed from the fact that Russia-US dialogue is being maintained almost continuously at various levels and in various formats," the ministry pointed out. "Consultations on resolving the Ukraine conflict are certainly important but it’s not the only topic that deserves attention and needs to be discussed by Russia and the US. Our approach to future bilateral dialogue is constructive," the ministry added.

"As for the instruments required for a reboot, the ability to listen to and hear each other and respect each other’s national interests is always crucial when it comes to dialogue between governments," the ministry noted.