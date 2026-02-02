Jordan's top diplomat vows not to let country be used as base for attacks on Iran

BEIRUT, February 2. /TASS/. Jordan will strongly resist attempts to use its airspace for attacks on Iran, Ayman Safadi, the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said in a phone call with top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi.

"Jordan won’t be the battlefield of any regional conflict or a springboard for military operations against Iran," Safadi noted, as cited by the Al Mamlaka TV channel. "The kingdom will not allow any party to violate its airspace and threaten the security of its people," he added.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for efforts to ease tensions and establish calm in the Middle East, and highlighted "the need to take advantage of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear program."

Araghchi praised Jordan’s position and the country’s desire to ensure peace and security in the region. The two ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations on regional developments and contribute to de-escalating the situation.