Russian forces acting with utmost caution in Donbass, Novorossia — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russian troops are operating in Donbass and Novorossia with utmost caution, otherwise the consequences would have been dramatically different, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Our armed forces are acting with utmost care," he said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project when asked to comment on the West’s allegations that the Russian military is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

"Of course, war is war. It is a very deplorable thing, and you know this very well. By the way, Western analysts often say that if Russia had behaved differently in this territory, the consequences would have been entirely different," he said.

According to Medvedev, the world seems to forget the "major example" of the United States’ use of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. "As a result, some 400,000 people died. 400,000 people! When, in fact, the conflict had been settled and the war was over," he recalled.