Hungary files lawsuit in EU Court of Justice against EU ban of Russian energy — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Hungary has filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Justice against the EU's ban on energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

The decision by the Council of the EU to ban Russian gas has come into force, he noted, adding that the Hungarian government, as planned, immediately filed a lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice demanding its annulment. "This lawsuit must be considered," according to a statement by Szijjarto released by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

The minister explained that the Council of the EU had no right to adopt such a decision by majority vote, rather than by consensus, since it was sanction-based, adding that being aware of Hungary and Slovakia's objections, the European Commission "disguised this measure as trade policy."

Secondly, the Council of the EU has no authority to introduce such measures as the EU's founding documents clearly state that each state can independently determine its energy policy, choosing its suppliers and sources of energy, Szijjarto noted.

"Thirdly, the European Union operates under a rule called the energy solidarity principle. In practice, this means that energy supplies to EU countries must be secure. Brussels' decision clearly violates this rule, at least in the case of Hungary," the minister stressed.

The Hungarian government previously announced it would challenge the decision taken by the Council of the EU to ban Russian gas supplies simultaneously with Slovakia. Hungarian authorities have repeatedly stated that the country currently cannot do without Russian oil and gas, which it purchases under long-term contracts.

On January 26, the Council of the EU finally approved a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Violations of this ban will be subject to significant fines. Similar plans are being developed in Brussels for Russian oil and nuclear fuel.