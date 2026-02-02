MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Kiev does not abandon the course of completely destroying the ties of millions of Ukrainian believers with Russia and is taking steps to destroy canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The line of Vladimir Zelensky's regime towards the liquidation of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accompanied by massive violation of religious freedoms, seizure of churches, violence and repression against clergy and believers, has not changed," the statement said.

"Kiev is not abandoning its course towards complete destruction of the centuries-old ties of millions of believers of the country with Russia as a historical and spiritual homeland, is taking steps to destroy canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine, using for this purpose the law adopted in 2024 on the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Religious Organizations."