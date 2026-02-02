Afghanistan to resume active participation in SCO — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Kabul considers it appropriate to resume active participation in its work, Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan, said in an interview with TASS.

When asked whether the Afghan side considers it possible to resume cooperation with the SCO, the ambassador answered affirmatively.

"Yes, Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, in accordance with this status, should participate in its meetings," the diplomat said in his first interview as head of the diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Thus, according to the ambassador, thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Beijing, most of the organization's member states "have come to the conclusion that it would be viable to restore Afghanistan's active participation in the SCO's work."

"We also count on Afghanistan's participation in the organization's upcoming meetings," he added.