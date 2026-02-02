Russia sees Arctic as region of special strategic importance — MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia continues to regard the Arctic as a region of special strategic importance and is determined to maintain peace and stability there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions.

"The Arctic has been and remains a region of special strategic importance for Russia, the largest Arctic power. Our country is committed to maintaining peace and stability in high latitudes and is open to mutually respectful dialogue with the foreign partners that maintain a constructive approach, including non-regional countries," the ministry stated.

"We would like to reiterate that any attempts to ignore Russia’s interests in the Arctic, particularly in the field of security, will not go unanswered but will have far-reaching consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.