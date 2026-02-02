Russia says work on prisoner exchanges between it, US goes on via intelligence channels

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Work on prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States is carried out through relevant intelligence channels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"As we have repeatedly stated before, the relevant work is being carried out through the relevant intelligence services. Besides, such information should not be prematurely disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the parameters and modalities of possible exchanges, on which the fate of people literally depends," the statement said.

In October last year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia holds periodic contacts with the US on the prisoner exchange, "but there is no movement towards one new scheme or another yet."