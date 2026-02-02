Second round of Abu Dhabi talks set for Wednesday and Thursday, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We can confirm that this second round [of talks on security] will take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday," Peskov said. "Indeed, they [the talks] were originally <…> slated for this past Sunday, but the three sides’ timetables needed an extra adjustment," he explained.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, led the Ukrainian negotiators. Earlier, Peskov announced that the talks were scheduled to continue on February 1.