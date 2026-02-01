Peace deal to be just first step in resolving Ukraine crisis — US envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. A peace agreement on the Ukrainian conflict is a complex issue, but its conclusion will only mark the first step toward resolving the crisis, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Fox News in an interview.

"The peace deal, that ultimately is the first step, is complicated. It deals with territories, and where you draw those lines, and how it's administered, and how the ceasefire is administered. These are complicated matters, but you know, we are continuing to make good progress," Whitaker stated.