Japan’s policy of remilitarization poses threat to peace in Asia-Pacific — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Tokyo’s policy of remilitarization and efforts to build up its offensive capability pose a threat to peace in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions dedicated to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"We have repeatedly stressed that the Japanese government’s policy aimed at stepping up the country’s remilitarization, including its deliberate steps to remove 'pacifist restrictions' from the post-war constitution, along with a sharp increase in military spending, attempts to create an offensive capability and boost joint drills with the US and other allies, namely NATO countries, pose a threat to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and undermine the trust of Tokyo's neighbors," the ministry noted.

"We keep sending clear signals to Japan via diplomatic channels and also publicly that actions increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region and creating threats to international security are unacceptable," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry also stressed that Moscow did not prevent Japanese citizens from visiting the graves of their family members on the Kuril islands. "Those wishing to visit the graves of their ancestors are free to do so on a general basis, obtaining Russian visas. What hinders the process is Tokyo’s position, which has been actually prohibiting the country’s citizens from traveling to those islands in a manner other than based on a visa waiver, thus politicizing the issue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.