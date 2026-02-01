US-led coalition re-deploying combat vehicles from Syria to northern Iraq — media

TUNIS, February 1. /TASS/. The US-led international coalition is moving its combat vehicles from the Kharab al-Jir base in Syria’s northeastern al-Hassakah governorate to northern Iraq, the Al Watan newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, warplanes are patrolling airspace over the base.

On January 18, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a new ceasefire agreement with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition, which controlled Syria’s northeastern regions. On January 20, Syria’s defense ministry announced a four-day ceasefire in the northeast due to the need to finalize the details of the new agreement with the Kurdish coalition. After this period expired, the ministry extended the ceasefire for another 15 days, until February 8. On January 30, the SDF announced its readiness to incorporate into the Syrian army and integrate its self-government institutions into the country’s government system.