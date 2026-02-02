WHO chief describes 2025 as one of most difficult years in organization's history

GENEVA, February 2. /TASS/. Last year was one of the most difficult years in the World Health Organization’s history, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"It was undeniably one of the most difficult years in our organization’s history," he pointed out at the 158th session of the WHO Executive Board.

According to Ghebreyesus, "significant cuts to our funding left us with no choice but to reduce the size of our workforce." However, although the organization faced a significant crisis in the past year, "it’s an opportunity for a leaner WHO to become more focused on its core mission and mandate."

"WHO can’t do everything, and we shouldn’t try. WHO’s superpower is its convening power - the ability to bring together governments, experts, institutions, partners, civil society and the private sector under one umbrella," the organization’s chief emphasized.

The 158th session of the WHO Executive Board is taking place in Geneva on February 2-7.