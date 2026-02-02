IN BRIEF: What we know about bus accident in Krasnoyarsk Region where minors died

KRASNOYARSK, February 2. /TASS/. A bus and a truck collided in the Krasnoyarsk Region, killing several people, minors among them.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the accident.

Circumstances of the accident

- The accident occurred on the 965th km of the federal highway R-255 "Siberia" in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

- A passenger Gazelle bus and an Iveco truck collided.

- The police, emergency personnel and several ambulance crews are on site.

- According to preliminary data, the accident occurred after a trailer with a modular house disconnected from the truck, the Interior Ministry said.

- There were 13 people on the bus, 11 of them teenagers, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

Casualties

- According to initial reports from law enforcement, five of the teenagers and one adult were killed.

- Later, the prosecutor's office of the Krasnoyarsk Region said four teenagers and one adult were killed in the accident.

- The regional Health Ministry said that six people were hospitalized.

- Two rescue aircraft were dispatched to Krasnoyarsk to help the victims.

Investigation

- The Prosecutor's office of the Krasnoyarsk Region has initiated an investigation into the incident.

- A criminal case was opened into the accident, the regional Interior Ministry said.