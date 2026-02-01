Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic three times over past day

DONETSK, February 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) three times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, three shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. In total four munitions of various types were fired," the statement said.

According to the department, two civilians were killed and two more were injured in the past 24 hours. Five residential buildings and two cars were damaged.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin reported that a woman born in 1991 and a child born in 2020 were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Sartana, while a boy born in 2018 was injured. Later, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported that a truck driver was wounded on the ring road in Makeyevka during an attack by a strike drone.