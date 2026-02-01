Trump says hopes deal with Iran will be made

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that hopes that his administration will ultimately make a deal with Iran.

"Hopefully we'll make a deal," he told journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, noting, however, that the United States has "the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there."

Commenting on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s warning that the United States’ armed aggression against Iran would lead to a regional conflict, Trumps said that the possibility of such a conflict depends on whether the Washington and Tehran would be able to make a deal.

"Why wouldn't he say that?" he said. "If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."

The Iranian Supreme leader said earlier in the day that United States’ potential aggression against Iran could trigger a large-scale regional conflict. "The Americans should be aware that if they start a war, this war will be of a regional level this time," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. He called on the Iranian people not to be afraid amid Trump’s statements on the deployment of large amounts of weapons to the Middle East. "We never start wars and don’t want to attack any country, but the Iranian people will retaliate anyone who attacks and does harm," Khamenei stressed.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The US leader recalled that the United States carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic last June in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack will be far worse," urging not to let "that happen again.".