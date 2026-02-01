Syrian security forces to begin deployment to al-Hasakah governorate on Friday 2 — media

BEIRUT, February 1. /TASS/. An operation for the deployment of the Syrian internal security forces in the Kurd-populated northeastern al-Hasakah governorate will begin on Monday, February 2, the Al Watan newspaper reported, citing a source in the Syrian interior miistry.

The newspaper recalls that the agreement between the Syrian government and the Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition envisages the deployment of central law enforcement structures in the central parts of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli. Oil fields in Rumeilan and al-Sweida, as well as Qamishli airport and all border crossings will come over under the government’s control.

As for the city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobane, on the Euphrates eastern bank, Syrian security forces will be deployed there after Kurdish units and government forces leave their position along the engagement line. According to the newspaper, Aleppo governorate interior department chief, Colonel Mohammed Abdul Ghani, is currently discussing details of the upcoming operation with the SDF in Kobane.

Under the agreement reached after January 27 talks in Damascus between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, Kurdish units will join the government army. Apart from that, Kurdish self-government institutions in northeastern Syria will be incorporated into Syrian government structures. According to Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa, the process of integration will proceed gradually to guarantee the country’s unity.