Conflict in Ukraine would have ended in day without Washington's help to Kiev — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict would have ended "in a day" but for the military intervention by the United States, US President Donald Trump.

"We helped them with Ukraine," he said about European countries. "Ukraine would have been over in one day if we didn't help. Frankly, Ukraine would have been over in the first day, but they had the best equipment in the world.

"It was our equipment given by sleepy Joe Biden. No charge. Hundreds, hundreds of billions of dollars of the best equipment in the world."