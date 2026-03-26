Pentagon developing four scenarios for military escalation with Iran — news outlet

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. The Pentagon is preparing four potential scenarios for an escalation of the conflict with Iran, which could include the seizure of the islands of Kharg, Larak, or Abu Musa, Axios reported, citing US officials and sources.

According to the news outlet, the "final blow" scenarios being proposed to US President Donald Trump include an invasion of or blockade of Kharg Island, an invasion of Larak Island, which plays a crucial role for Iran in maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, the seizure of Abu Musa Island and two other small islands at the western entrance to the strait, as well as the blocking or seizure of ships exporting Iranian oil in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios also noted that US servicemen have prepared a plan for a ground operation deep inside Iran aimed at seizing highly enriched uranium located at nuclear facilities. An alternative could involve large-scale airstrikes designed to deprive Iran of access to this uranium.

According to the news outlet, US President Donald Trump has not yet decided to implement any of these options, but a serious military escalation could become more likely if negotiations fail and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.