Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of May 30 - June 5 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities and military airfields over the week, the ministry reported.

"On May 30 - June 5, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by air-launched, seaborne and ground-based precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,355 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,355 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 99 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continued active offensive operations. Over the week, they inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,325 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 97 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, 20 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 935 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 935 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 935 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, 23 armored combat vehicles, 103 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and five National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,360 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 37 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 3,045 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,045 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, an assault brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,045 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, 57 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 335 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 91 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and 20 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 3,084 Ukrainian UAVs, 47 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 3,084 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 47 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 47 guided aerial bombs, 16 rockets of the US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, and also 3,084 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 156,416 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,621 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,227 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,347 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.