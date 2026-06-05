Tanzania intends to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Tanzania is interested in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, the republic’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia and Tanzania will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this December, she noted. "And, of course, we don’t take this anniversary as a mere number, as a given. For us, this is first and foremost a statement of intent to continue mutually beneficial cooperation, which ultimately should improve the lives of our people, our nations," the head of state stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.