ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Threats by the Armenian authorities aimed at restricting the voting rights of their citizens are unacceptable, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"Any restriction of citizens’ voting rights is unacceptable. Incidentally, this also does not correspond to the European values and standards that Armenia itself seeks to follow. Therefore, such threatening warnings certainly add nothing positive -- neither to authority nor to democracy," he said, responding to a question about how Russia assesses threats by the Armenian authorities to send Armenians who come to vote in parliamentary elections to military training camps.

"If we look at the actions taken against the opposition, guilt should be determined by a court, but for some reason detentions were carried out specifically against opposition forces," Shevtsov noted.

he 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.