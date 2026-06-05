Iran to attack other US bases if conflict is resumed — supreme leader’s adviser

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. Military adviser to the Iranian supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee has warned of targeting US bases that have not yet been attacked in case Washington resumes the conflict.

"We will give another dimension to the war by attacking these other American bases that we have been attacking so far," he said in an interview with CNN.

According to Rezaee, if the United States resumes hostilities, Iran will "drag the war" beyond the Persian Gulf, expanding military operations from the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

He added however that that "the possibility of war is low."