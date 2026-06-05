Plane with Russian servicemen returning from captivity lands in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. An Il-76MD aircraft with Russian servicemen returning as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine has landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on June 5, 185 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.

The ministry noted that the UAE provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of the Russian servicemen from captivity.