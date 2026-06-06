Russia not backing down from special military operation goals — top senator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is not retreating "by even an inch" from its position on the Ukrainian conflict and will achieve its goals either through negotiations or through the special military operation, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

Responding to a question about possible candidates to represent the EU in negotiations with Russia, she stressed that "this is a separate issue." "But it is not only about that (the candidates -- TASS). What will they bring to the negotiations?" Matviyenko noted.

"Russia’s position since the start of the special military operation has not changed by even an inch. We clearly outlined the goals of the special military operation: to eliminate the root causes of this intra-Ukrainian crisis. Without eliminating them, long-term stable peace is impossible," she said.

"We have not changed our position. We stated our goals and said that we will certainly achieve them. Either at the negotiating table -- and we are open to negotiations -- or we will continue the special military operation. This position remains unchanged," Matviyenko stressed.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.