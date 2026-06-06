ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said Russia sent no verbal message to US President Donald Trump via Rodney Mims Cook, chairman of the Commission on Fine Arts.

"No," Ushakov replied briefly to a reporter’s question of whether there was any verbal political message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump, apart from greetings. "As I understand, none of our [Presidential Administration] officials have met [with Cook]."

"As far as I know, our culture minister is working with him. They talked" he added.

The US delegation at the current SPIEF is headed by Rodney Mims Cook, chairman of the Commission on Fine Arts. As noted by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Washington will be officially represented at the forum for the first time in the last 8-9 years.

Cook is expected to speak at the thematic session of the Russia-US: the Dialogue of Cultures Forum.