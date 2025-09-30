Polish president ready to talk with Russian leader if Poland’s security depends on it

MOSCOW, September 30 ./TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has expressed readiness to sit down for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if Poland’s security relies on it.

"Of course, I am ready to do everything in Poland’s interest," Nawrocki told Radio Zet.

The Polish leader also reiterated that US President Donald Trump seems to him as the only Western leader capable of negotiating with Putin. "President Donald Trump is the only leader of the free world who can engage with Vladimir Putin," he emphasized.

On August 15, a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin noted that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning a new page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, inviting Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president acknowledged progress made during the talks but noted that the parties did not reach consensus on all issues.