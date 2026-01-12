US may restore Iranians' access to internet, including with Starlink — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The US is considering measures to restore internet access for the Iranian population, including with the help of Starlink, President Donald Trump said.

"We may get the internet going, if that's possible," he told reporters in response to questions about the situation in Iran.

The US leader confirmed that this includes the possibility of transferring Starlink terminals, owned by Elon Musk, to Iran, bypassing the authorities in Tehran. "We may speak to Elon Musk. I'll call him as soon as I'm finished with you," Trump said.