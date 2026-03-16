Tasnim news agency named conditions for Hormuz opening

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. Tasnim news agency listed preliminary conditions for opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

Guaranteed lifting of sanctions, withdrawal of US bases, return of frozen assets and development of non-dollar trade are among them. Such approach is based on convergence with Asian powers and determines energy diplomacy under protection of defense power.

The ultimate goal of Iran is to create a new order in the Middle East, the news agency said. Tehran expects that cooperation in the sphere of economic and security among countries of the region will substitute unilateral actions of the West and will thereby neutralize the US economic pressure completely and structurally, Tasnim reports.