US and Iran to sign memorandum on Sunday in virtual format — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The signing of a memorandum extending the truce for another 60 days between the United States and Iran will take place on Sunday in a virtual format, Axios quoted sources as saying.

According to them, Pakistan and Qatar will also join the virtual meeting as mediators. The document provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

The decision to hold the signing in a virtual format was made for logistical reasons. The key thing was that in the event of a face-to-face meeting, Vice President JD Vance, who heads the US negotiating group, would not have the time to return home before the departure of President Donald Trump for the G7 summit in France, where he planned to go on Monday morning.

Earlier, Trump said that " the deal is scheduled to get signed" on June 14. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the signing of a memorandum on the settlement of the conflict would not take place on Sunday, but did not rule out that this event would take place in the coming days.