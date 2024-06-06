Climate agenda turning into standoff — Russian Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The climate agenda in the international dimension has been losing its unifying nature, turning into an arena of a confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said.

At a session on the climate agenda of the EAEU, SCO and BRICS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the diplomat said: "It seems to me that in the international dimension, the climate agenda today undoubtedly has been increasingly losing its unifying nature, turning into an arena of a standoff and the promotion of interests of precisely those groups of countries, companies, movements," he said. "And sanctions instruments will be used increasingly more, whether covertly or openly," the diplomat added.

Additionally, Pankin highlighted the Taiwan issue, noting that Russia’s position on it is unwavering, "it has been repeatedly expressed at the level of leaders and enshrined in agreements and joint statements." "Taiwan is a separate agenda for China and we will support it," he stressed. "Taiwan cannot be independent, there is ‘One China.’ And I doubt that it would trigger combat, or, as you put it, an armed confrontation," the senior diplomat concluded.

