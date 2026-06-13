Donbass, Novorossiya to reach general Russian level by 2030 — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Donbass and Novorossiya regions are set to reach the general Russian standards in terms of all basic indicators, including the quality of life by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of Donbass and Novorossiya.

"Pursuant to the plans, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions are set to reach the general Russian standards in terms of all the basic indices, in terms of the quality of life by 2030," the Russian leader said.

In April 2023, the Russian government approved a comprehensive program of the social and economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya, formulated large-scale tasks for close integration of the historical territories in the single legal, economic, educational, cultural and information space of Russia, the head of state said.

In order to ensure that Donbass and Novorossiya reach the general Russian standards by 2030, the program envisages about 300 various measures for the development of the social, housing, transport and utilities infrastructure and the implementation of projects aimed at launching new industrial and agrarian enterprises and creating additional modern workplaces, the Russian president said.