AfD leader calls for ending military aid to Kiev after German findings on Nord Streams

BERLIN, July 2. /TASS/. Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-chair Tino Chrupalla has called for identifying those who ordered the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and ending military aid to Kiev after German prosecutors charged a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the attack.

"The terrorist attack against a vital artery of German industry must be thoroughly investigated. Above all, this means identifying those who ordered it and making that information public," Chrupalla wrote on X. He added that the investigation should not stop if it leads to senior officials in the Ukrainian army or the country's intelligence services.

"Only then will we know whether other states were involved in this war crime against Germany. There is already enough evidence to put an end to all military aid to Ukraine," the AfD leader said.

Earlier, Germany's federal prosecutor general announced charges against a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Prosecutors believe he and his accomplices planned the attack on behalf of Ukrainian state agencies.