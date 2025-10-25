MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia has already achieved its strategic goal of redirecting gas, oil, petroleum products, and coal supplies from West to East and South. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"The strategic goal of redirecting gas, oil, petroleum products, and coal supplies to East and South has already been achieved," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that Russia had successfully redirected energy exports to friendly countries. These countries' share of oil supplies reached 94%, while supplies to countries in the Asia-Pacific region reached 81%.

Furthermore, in 2024, Asia-Pacific countries accounted for a third of Russia's gas exports - over 50 billion cubic meters delivered via pipeline and LNG (an increase of more than 1.5 times compared to 2021 levels).

According to the datasheet for the Russian Federation's "Energy Development" state program, Asia-Pacific countries' share of Russia's total energy exports will reach 69% in 2027, up from 49% in 2024.