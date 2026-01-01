PARIS, January 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's attempted drone strikes on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence during peace talks are fraught with many risks and could delay the prospects of achieving peace, according to the magazine Valeurs Actuelles.

"Striking the residence of the leader of a nuclear power is an excessive escalation. If someone wanted to sabotage the chances of resolving this conflict, they couldn't have come up with a better option. Ukraine is playing the Russian roulette against the backdrop of [US President Donald] Trump's peacemaking," the magazine believes.

Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies. "Silence is complicity, if not in action, then certainly in inaction," the periodical notes. "The fate of Europe is being decided right now. By trying to punish Trump for what in their eyes is his blatant betrayal of his allies, European capitals could miss the chance for a long-term settlement, and war will come knocking at their doors," the magazine writes, warning that the White House would simply "wash its hands of the situation and shift responsibility to Europe."

"While public opinion across the continent longs for peace and a return of political action and debate to priorities other than the arms race, our European leaders must be held accountable for their stance. Those who have thwarted hopes for a settlement with their hypocritical discourse will be punished either at the polls or on the streets. Everyone must be held accountable for their actions," the author concludes.

Attempted strike on residence

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that Kiev launched an attack using 91 UAVs on President Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 29. All drones were destroyed. There were no reports of casualties or damage from the UAV debris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Yury Ushakov, reported that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew US President Donald Trump's attention to the attack by Kiev that occurred "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago and warned that it would not be left without "the most serious response." Putin also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.