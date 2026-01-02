Number of people hospitalized to Crimea after Kiev’s attack on Kherson Region rises to 14

SIMFEROPOL, January 2. /TASS/. The number of people taken to Crimean hospitals after the Ukrainian army’s attack on a caf· and a hotel in Khorly in the Kherson Region has grown to 14, Crimea’s Health Ministry reported.

As reported earlier, 10 people were taken to Crimean hospitals after the attack.

"As of 2:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 2, 2026, 14 people who have suffered from the Ukrainian army’s strike on the settlement of Khorly in the Kherson Region are staying at medical institutions of the Republic of Crimea. Two patients (an adult and a child) are in severe condition. All the others are in the condition of moderate severity. All the patients are receiving necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on January 1 that the Ukrainian military had launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel situated on the Black Sea coast in Khorly where civilians had gathered to celebrate the New Year. One drone carried an incendiary mixture that caused a fire in the caf·.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee’s data, at least 100 civilians were inside the caf· together with the staff at the time of the strike. The attack killed 27 people, including two minors. Thirty-one people, among them five children, were taken to medical institutions with injuries of various severity. Investigators have launched a criminal probe on counts of a terrorist attack.