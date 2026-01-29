MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas are jointly destroying EU industries, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Hardworking Ursula and Kaja - destroying EU industries together," Dmitriev wrote on X as a reply to a social media user's post with statistics on the EU chemical industry.

A report from the European Chemical Industry Council, cited by the user, notes that Europe has lost 9% of its chemical production capacity since 2022. Germany has lost 25%, the Netherlands 20%, France 10%, and Italy 7%. In total, about 20,000 people lost their jobs.