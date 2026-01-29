Ukrainian forces fire more than 10 artillery shells on Kursk Region in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the Kursk Region firing more than 10 artillery shells over the past 24 hours, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported on his Telegram channel.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on January 28 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04:00 a.m. GMT) on January 29, nine enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired 12 artillery shells on evacuated areas," he wrote.

The regional governor added that there was no damage to infrastructure, and there were no casualties.