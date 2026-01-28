Musk rebukes Polish top diplomat over Starlink use in Ukraine

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk rejected criticism from Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who accused him of not preventing Russian forces from using the Starlink satellite communication system in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Hey, big man, why don't you stop the Russians from using Starlinks to target Ukrainian cities," Sikorski challenged Musk on X. The Polish foreign minister suggested that the US billionaire was "making money on war."

"This drooling imbecile doesn’t even realize that Starlink is the backbone of Ukraine’s military communications," Musk responded on the same platform.

The two had already clashed over Starlink in early March 2025. Musk emphasized on X that Ukraine's "entire front line" would collapse if he turned the system off. In response, Sikorski threatened to find another provider of similar services for Kiev. Musk then called him a "small man" and a puppet of investor George Soros. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later assured that Washington has no plans to shut down Starlink in Ukraine.