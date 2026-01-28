Price of gold futures hits a new all-time high, exceeding $5,400 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 has hit a new all-time high on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange), exceeding $5,400 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 00:53 a.m. Moscow time (09:53 p.m. GMT January 28), the price of the precious metal was up 3.13%, reaching $5,405.38 per troy ounce. By 01:00 a.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT January 28), the price of gold had speeded up to $5,410.94 per ounce (up 3.23%).