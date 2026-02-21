US deploys dozens of military jets to Jordan — newspaper

NEW YORK, February 21. /TASS/. The US has deployed more than 60 military jets at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, The New York Times reported, citing satellite images and flight data.

According to the newspaper, this is approximately three times the number of aircraft that are usually stationed there. In addition, the jets can be housed in hangars. Since Sunday, at least 68 transport aircraft have landed at the base, the article noted. This includes fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, as well as drones and helicopters.

According to The New York Times, this build-up of military presence may indicate that the US considers the base to be a "key hub for US military planning for possible strikes on Iran."

Earlier, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country would not become a springboard for military action against Iran.