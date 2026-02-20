GENICHESK, February 20. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s attempt to sabotage negotiations through a drone strike on a school in Energodar, the Zaporozhye Region, underscores its view of children as mere "pawns," Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"Repeatedly, the Kiev regime has demonstrated its disregard for children through its actions. To them, children are nothing more than pawns in pursuit of their own interests. It appears they now seek to exploit young lives to derail the upcoming negotiations. Fortunately, their efforts have failed," Saldo stated.

He recalled that the Kiev authorities have previously used children for their own purposes. "Zelensky’s associates accused Russia of kidnapping children, yet they themselves forcibly removed minors from their parents, relocating them to western Ukraine, and even included minors in the so-called 'Peacemaker' extremist database. As for a retaliatory response from the Russian Armed Forces, I am confident it will be swift, decisive, and without civilian casualties," Saldo added.

Earlier, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported that a Ukrainian drone targeted a school in the city. Approximately 600 children and 100 staff members were present at the time. The drone struck a tree in the schoolyard and exploded. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries. As a precaution, classes in the city’s schools have been canceled.