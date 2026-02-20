Pistorius rules out Germany’s participation in French nuclear deterrence program

BERLIN, February 20. /TASS/. Germany will not participate in the nuclear deterrence program proposed by France but is ready to offer Paris support exclusively through conventional means, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated at a meeting with his counterparts from France, Great Britain, Italy and Poland (E5 format).

"Nuclear deterrence in Europe will be provided by the United States for the foreseeable future," the Handelsblatt newspaper quoted Pistorius as saying. The minister reminded that Germany, under international treaties, has committed itself to never possessing nuclear weapons.

In March 2025, Macron said in an address to the nation that he would begin discussions with allies on the possibility of extending the protection of France’s nuclear deterrent to European countries. Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Denmark signaled that they were open to discussing the matter. The Financial Times has reported that US allies in Europe are exploring options for creating their own nuclear shield amid Washington’s course toward restoring relations with Russia.