MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s functionaries plan to flee abroad after its imminent fall, and many Ukrainian elite representatives have already moved their families overseas and transferred their financial assets there, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"The 'rats' are fleeing the sinking Ukrainian ship. The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that the information the SVR receives indicates that the Kiev regime’s functionaries plan to flee abroad after its imminent fall. Many Ukrainian elite representatives have already moved their families overseas and transferred their financial assets there. As the information of Ukrainian embassies in the West suggests, functionaries and business people increasingly often apply to national diplomatic missions in European states for assistance in obtaining residence permits there," it said.

This trend is especially evident in Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Western countries. In particular, over 90% of Ukrainian diplomats working abroad firmly intend not to return to their country after their mission expires, the press office stressed.

"Owing to their professional activity, they are well informed about the absence of options to end the Ukraine crisis on the terms of Vladimir Zelensky. They understand perfectly well that there are far from being unanimous sentiments among Kiev’s Western sponsors, especially amid the US president’s demonstrated intention to cut support for the theft-ridden Kiev regime," it said.

"It seems that the long-standing dreams of ‘genuine’ Ukrainians about the bright future in Europe are close to coming true. However, not for all but only for selected representatives and at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lost lives," the press office pointed out.

"Meanwhile, the Europeans themselves increasingly distrust the myth about the ‘blossoming garden.’ It is time for Ukrainians to ask themselves a question: ‘Did Maidan protesters struggle for this future?’" it said.