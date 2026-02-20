Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.26% to 2,779.98 and 1,142.68 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.042 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.16% at 2,777.15 points and 1,141.52 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 3 kopecks at 11.08 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker edged up by 0.05% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,774.15 points.